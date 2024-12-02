“At this stage, the club has not put pressure on anyone and I think the boys have performed well. In 17 matches they have scored 38 goals and that's a good return. We've lost four of those matches and we had several good wins.”
SowetanLIVE
Bounce-back Sundowns impress Mngqithi in win over Sekhukhune
‘I think sometimes in our country, we don't watch football — we wait for the results’
Journalist
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was pleased with the reaction from his players in their impressive 3-0 Betway Premiership victory over Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday after a challenging few results.
Before their win against Babina Noko, the Brazilians lost the Carling Knockout final to top-flight rookies Magesi before drawing against unfancied AS Maniema Union in their opening match of the Caf Champions' League group phase.
Sundowns' goals against Sekhukhune came from an own goal by Trésor Tshibwabwa, a penalty from Arthur Sales and a late strike from Iqraam Rayners.
“In this job that we are doing, there is always pressure. Every performance and game that we play, we are under pressure,” Mngqithi said.
“That's why I always say a coach's job is more stressful than the job of a CEO who is always reviewed after a year. Coaches are reviewed after every match and after every week.
“At this stage, the club has not put pressure on anyone and I think the boys have performed well. In 17 matches they have scored 38 goals and that's a good return. We've lost four of those matches and we had several good wins.”
Overall, Mngqithi is satisfied with the progress his team are making.
“I think the team is coming along alright ... I think the team is playing well.
“I think sometimes in our country, we don't watch football. We wait for the results, then if it's positive it means it is a good performance; when it is negative it means a bad performance. But I think the team is playing well.
“It's strange because when I was talking to the team at the beginning of the season, I said because of all the commotion and everything that was surrounding us, we would benefit a lot from being respected.”
Sundowns' next match will be against AS FAR in their second match of the Champions League at Stade El Abdi, Morocco, on Saturday at 9pm.
