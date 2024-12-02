Pirates will run their own race for league title, says Riveiro

One defeat with a good performance against a competitive Stellenbosch FC changes nothing and Orlando Pirates will continue to run their own race for the Betway Premiership title, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro said.

If there is a match where a championship-chasing team will not be overly fazed at dropping three points, it is against Steve Barker’s excellent, competitive Stellies. The Cape side’s 1-0 win at Orlando Stadium on Sunday via Devin Titus’s 33rd-minute winner brought to an end Pirates’ run of eight wins with one defeat in all competitions and eight games unbeaten in the Premiership.

“It’s a difficult team to play for sides like us, whose style of play is based on possession,” Riveiro admitted after, not for the first time, Stellies plotted a reversal against his side.

“It’s a really organised team behind the ball. They don’t have any problem with spending long periods without the ball, like in the second half.

“The solidarity in their group is exceptional. If you saw today, every time ‘Rele’ [Relebohile Mofokeng] and [Mohau] Nkota, or ‘Tito’ [Patrick Maswangani], our forwards, were on the ball, they always had three, four bodies harassing them with no time, no opportunity to turn, especially after they got the lead.

“They have a lot of speed up front with [Devin] Titus, Sanele [Barns], even [Ashley] Cupido, so it’s a permanent threat for a team that is trying to build chances through possession.

“Because you feel you are in control but then what happened is a situation we already saw many times, right? Titus running, one transition behind your fullback and scoring the winning goal.”