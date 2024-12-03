Schmidt optimistic for Wallabies ahead of Lions tour

Australia coach Joe Schmidt sounded an optimistic note even after the Wallabies lost to Ireland on Saturday as he now turns his attention to the British & Irish Lions tour next year.

The narrow 22-19 defeat in Dublin saw Australia end their November tour of the home unions with wins over England and Wales but defeat to Scotland and Ireland in the last two fixtures.

Australia host the Lions to three Tests in July and August with Schmidt mandated to produce a side capable of winning despite many predictions of a Lions’ whitewash.

“I was proud of the team, I think they demonstrated a little bit of the grit that you need,” he said of Saturday’s showing.

The Wallabies ended their 2014 calendar with six wins and seven losses and Schmidt capping 19 new players in a bid to expand the available pool for the Lions.