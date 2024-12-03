Mosimane left Sundowns because they asked him for reports: Adv Ngcukaitobi

Pitso Mosimane did not leave Mamelodi Sundowns because he already had an offer from Al Ahly in 2020, but because he felt the club had violated his contract by asking him to present pre- and post-match reports, which was not in his contract.

This was presented to the South Gauteng high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi in the case before judge Shanaaz Mia also involving MT Sports MD Moira Tlhagale, the wife and agent of Mosimane, and Sundowns.

Ngcukaitobi, who represents Mosimane and Tlhagale, told the court Sundowns director Dr Rejoice Simelane lied when she told the court it was in Mosimane's contract that he would have to present pre-and-post-match reports to the club's board.

“Mosimane was given an instruction by Dr Simelane and that instruction includes the instruction to submit match reports before and after every match. Now we know Mosimane objected to this,” said Ngcukaitobi in his chief arguments.

The case was adjourned before Ngcukaitobi concluded on Tuesday.