Zamalek link denied as Percy Tau joins Ahly on flight to Joburg for Pirates clash
Image: Al Ahly SC/X
As Percy Tau joined his Al Ahly teammates on the plane “home” to South Africa for their Champions League clash against Orlando Pirates, reports are a move to Cairo arch-rivals Zamalek is not on the cards for the Bafana Bafana striker.
Tau has had a mixed period at Ahly, at times excelling but not always a favourite of Swiss coach Marcel Koller.
The Red Devils departed Cairo for Johannesburg on Wednesday for Saturday’s Caf Champions League group C clash against the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium (3pm), soon after a denial by Egypt’s second-biggest team Zamalek of an approach for Tau.
