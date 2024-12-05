Sundowns to face Dortmund, Fluminense and Ulsan HD in Club World Cup
The Brazilians will have to be at their best to overcome much fancied Dortmund and Fluminense but they will fancy their chances against Ulsan HD
Mamelodi Sundowns were on Thursday drawn in Group F with Borussia Dortmund of Germany, Fluminense FC of Brazil and Ulsan HD from South Korea for the Fifa Club World Cup to be hosted in the US in June and July.
The Brazilians and coach Manqoba Mngqithi will have to be at their best to overcome much fancied Dortmund and Fluminense but they will fancy their chances against Ulsan HD.
This will not be the first time Sundowns will be appearing at the tournament as they took part during the 2016 edition in Japan but they lost their matches to Jeonbuk and Kashima Antlers.
Sundowns were not the only African representatives as Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, who are coached former Sundowns mentor Rulani Mokwena, Al Ahly of Egypt and Esperance of Tunisia were in the draw.
Group F— FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) December 5, 2024
🇧🇷 @FluminenseFC
🇩🇪 @BVB
🇰🇷 Ulsan HD
🇿🇦 @Masandawana#TakeItToTheWorld | #FIFACWC pic.twitter.com/I9hZOap2sJ
Al Ahly were drawn in Group A with Portuguese giants FC Porto, SE Palmeiras of Brazil and Inter Miami of the US who will parade Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, who used to dazzle for FC Barcelona in their heyday.
Elsewhere, Mokwena’s Wydad will be up against English champions Manchester City, Al Ain FC from the United Arab Emirates and Italian powerhouse Juventus in Group G.
Then in Group D, Esperance will have all to do against English giants Chelsea, CR Flamengo of Brazil and little-known Club Leon from Mexico in what is an interesting draw.