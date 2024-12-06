Entering the second quarter, the defending champions appeared revitalised with energy in the midcourt and they managed to gain possession and worked hard to convert their chances and narrow the gap.
The teams headed into the halftime break with just one point separating them, as the Potchefstroom side remained in the lead.
Both sides stepped up their game in the third quarter, intensifying the action.
This evenly matched effort saw each team scoring seven goals, with the away team maintaining their lead.
An impressive comeback by the Joburg team saw them take the lead and hold it until the final whistle.
The combination of Nontsikelelo Mazibuko and Nomfundo Mngomezulu played a crucial role in the shooting circle.
At the same time, captain Didintle Keebine and Sanelisiwe Ntobela's relentless efforts in the midcourt helped to see them walk away with a 41-34 victory.
Meanwhile, in the second semifinals, last year’s runners up entered this game well-prepared and fully aware of the challenge posed by Cape Winelands, who had handed them their first defeat earlier in the week.
Winelands started strong and controlled the first half.
However, Mangaung showcased their experience in the third quarter, putting up a strong fight and taking the lead by scoring 16 goals, while their opponents managed only six.
In the end, Mangaung emerged victorious with a 49-45 scoreline, despite the efforts of Winelands.
Johannesburg and Mangaung set up another Netball Champs final showdown
Image: Reg Caldecott
The Spar National Netball Championships will feature a rematch of the 2023 final, with Johannesburg set to face off with Mangaung on Saturday.
In the under-21 section, Johannesburg was the first team to secure a spot in the final after they defeated Cape Town 38-30.
Led by former Spar Proteas coach Bongi Msomi, Johannesburg will face Tshwane in the Gauteng derby final after they beat Dr Kenneth Kaunda 41-34 in the first semifinal.
What seemed like a potential upset for Johannesburg on Friday, took a dramatic turn in the final quarter as the hosts showcased their resilience and demonstrated why they are two-time champions.
The first quarter began at a slower pace, with Dr Kenneth Kaunda displaying greater stability.
Coach Dr Elsje Jordaan was forced to make early changes by bringing in Nontsikelelo Mazibuko into the goal-shooter position in place of Muhluri Hlatshwayo.
Entering the second quarter, the defending champions appeared revitalised with energy in the midcourt and they managed to gain possession and worked hard to convert their chances and narrow the gap.
The teams headed into the halftime break with just one point separating them, as the Potchefstroom side remained in the lead.
Both sides stepped up their game in the third quarter, intensifying the action.
This evenly matched effort saw each team scoring seven goals, with the away team maintaining their lead.
An impressive comeback by the Joburg team saw them take the lead and hold it until the final whistle.
The combination of Nontsikelelo Mazibuko and Nomfundo Mngomezulu played a crucial role in the shooting circle.
At the same time, captain Didintle Keebine and Sanelisiwe Ntobela's relentless efforts in the midcourt helped to see them walk away with a 41-34 victory.
Meanwhile, in the second semifinals, last year’s runners up entered this game well-prepared and fully aware of the challenge posed by Cape Winelands, who had handed them their first defeat earlier in the week.
Winelands started strong and controlled the first half.
However, Mangaung showcased their experience in the third quarter, putting up a strong fight and taking the lead by scoring 16 goals, while their opponents managed only six.
In the end, Mangaung emerged victorious with a 49-45 scoreline, despite the efforts of Winelands.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos