Nissanka and Chandimal lead Sri Lankan fightback on day two of 2nd Test against SA

Batters Pathum Nissanka and Dinesh Chandimal led the Sri Lankan fightback to finish with 242/3 on day two of the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon.

The duo shared 109 runs from 172 balls to help their side make a considerable dent in South Africa's 358-run first innings total.

When stumps were drawn, the visitors had Angelo Mathews (40) and Kamindu Mendis (30) unbeaten in the middle and trailing by 116 runs with seven wickets still in hand.

Earlier, a sensational 105 runs from 133 balls by Kyle Verreynne, coming off the back of 101 from Ryan Rickelton on day one, helped the Proteas to 358 all out in their first innings.

Verreynne dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers to bring up his third Test century in 132 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and three sixes as he remained not out.