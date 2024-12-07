Ahly coach Koller expects a 'strong Pirates' in Orlando, but is keen to register a first win in SA

“Yes, Al Ahly never won a match in South Africa, but this may be the right time to do it. We've told the players about this and maybe if we win, we'll come back and talk about it again,” said Koller.
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Marcel Koller, the Al Ahly coach, was not giving much away ahead of his side's second Caf Champions League Group C match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Speaking to the media in Orlando on Friday, the Swiss-born Ahly mentor who has won this competition twice in a row and will become the first to win it three times on the trot if they defend it this season and win it for the record 13th time, said it will be good for Ahly to get their first victory in South Africa.
In eight meetings against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Champions League since 2001, Ahly lost four times to Sundowns away, including a 5-0 drubbing in 2019 and 5-2 loss in 2023.
In 2013, Ahly played Pirates four times, drawing two away matches, but crucially beating Pirates 3-1 on aggregate in Cairo in the final, which was the last time these two sides met.
Normally Ahly never look desperate to win away from home, especially in group matches of this competition unless the situation demands it, and Koller was calm enough on Friday to suggest nothing has changed.
'Ahly are used to the heat,' says Riveiro as Pirates line-up against African champions
“Yes, Al Ahly never won a match in South Africa, but this may be the right time to do it. We've told the players about this and maybe if we win, we'll come back and talk about it again,” said Koller.
Instead, Koller expect Pirates to use their home advantage well. Pirates will be happy to welcome Ahly at a sold-out Orlando Stadium and will be looking to register their second group win after starting with a 2-1 win away to CR Belouizdad of Algeria.
Ahly also bagged full spoils in their opening group match, beating Stade d'Abidjan of Ivory Coast 4-2 in Cairo, with striker Mahmoud Kahraba grabbing a wonderful brace.
“It's right we haven't played a lot of matches as Pirates, but it might be advantage because we're fresh or we may be tired. We'll play against a strong team with a lot of good players, but I don't want to give you names.
“But inside our team we discussed this, and our players will be prepared for this. Tomorrow (Saturday) and today (Friday) we'll discuss it again,” said Koller.
“I don't like to talk about the draw with our players. We prepare our players to win the game and to give the best side. After the game if you play a draw, it means you've played very well against a good team, and we accept it. But before the game we prepare to get all the points.”
