Wolvaardt knocked an unbeaten 59 runs and was assisted by De Klerk with an unbeaten 48, Tazmin Brits (13), Kapp (22) and Dercksen (27) to help the Proteas reach 189/4 passing the target with almost 12 overs remaining.
The win was Mandla Mashimbyi’s first since his appointment on December 1 and kicked off his 2½-year tenure.
The next stop is Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday for the Proteas and an opportunity to seal the series and get a measure of revenge.
“It is a great opportunity for us to seal the series in the next game.
“We had five down in the first 20 overs and them getting to 180 was a bit disappointing. We let ourselves down towards the back end,” De Klerk said.
“They had some partnerships with their tail-enders.
“Going into the next games you don’t want to give these good teams a sniff.
“You want to kill it off as quickly as possible. We were clinical with the bat chasing.
“That score on a tricky wicket in 35 overs was a serious performance and I hope we take a lot of confidence from it.”
DispatchLIVE
Return of experienced campaigners reason behind Proteas Women’s fightback — De Klerk
Image: DANIE VAN DER LITH
Experience cannot be bought and in most sports it is often the senior players who put their hands up and change a losing narrative to a winning one when the chips are down.
When the Eastern Cape pair of Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka returned to the Proteas Women’s camp for the ODI series against England, the team were at their lowest ebb having been whitewashed 3-0 in the T20s against the same opponents.
But the minute they entered the arena, their presence was evident and the mood in the camp had changed immediately, Nadine de Klerk said.
The positive mindset rubbed off in the field at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday, with the home side eventually winning by six wickets in the first ODI of three.
De Klerk attributed the victory to the experience brought by Kapp and Khaka with the ball after England chose to bat.
De Klerk also credited the platform her skipper and another senior player in the team, Laura Wolvaardt, laid with the bat in the chase.
Mandla Mashimbyi to coach Proteas women
England took advantage of the inexperienced bowling attack of the Proteas in the T20s, but on Wednesday the big hounds were back.
Kapp ripped through the English top order with three wickets in the first six overs, and Nonkululeko Mlaba and Annerie Dercksen, who De Klerk said had the potential to fill Kapp’s shoes, finished off the remainder as England posted 186.
“I mean she [Kapp] is one of the best all-rounders in the world, especially in ODI cricket. She is one of the best going around. Teams fear her,” De Klerk said.
“To have her in the side is massive for us, not with just the ball but with the bat as well.
“We know how hard it can get, especially when you are under pressure.
“When you have that amount of experience come through at such important times in a game, she showed that she and Ayabonga being back in the side is immense in the team getting back to winning ways and claiming the first win of the series.”
England grab early advantage against Proteas in East London
Wolvaardt knocked an unbeaten 59 runs and was assisted by De Klerk with an unbeaten 48, Tazmin Brits (13), Kapp (22) and Dercksen (27) to help the Proteas reach 189/4 passing the target with almost 12 overs remaining.
The win was Mandla Mashimbyi’s first since his appointment on December 1 and kicked off his 2½-year tenure.
The next stop is Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday for the Proteas and an opportunity to seal the series and get a measure of revenge.
“It is a great opportunity for us to seal the series in the next game.
“We had five down in the first 20 overs and them getting to 180 was a bit disappointing. We let ourselves down towards the back end,” De Klerk said.
“They had some partnerships with their tail-enders.
“Going into the next games you don’t want to give these good teams a sniff.
“You want to kill it off as quickly as possible. We were clinical with the bat chasing.
“That score on a tricky wicket in 35 overs was a serious performance and I hope we take a lot of confidence from it.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos