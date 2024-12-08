A few minutes later, South Africa again attacked from a set piece, this time a scrum in the Spanish 22, and Leyds had just enough space to go over under the sticks, with his conversion putting the hosts in the lead by seven points.
The Blitzboks kept up the pressure and were denied a fourth try when Shaun Williams was tackled into touch at the corner flag, after which Spain forced a few penalties and worked their way upfield, but the hosts' defence held firm to secure the victory.
France beat Fiji 19-17 after scoring a converted try in the corner with time up on the clock in the second semifinal.
The last time South Africa won their home tournament at Cape Town Stadium was in 2016, against Argentina in the final. They were runners-up in 2016 (against England) and 2022 (against New Zealand).
In the women’s competition, New Zealand had too much class for France and won their semifinal 43-0, setting up a final against the US, who upset last week’s champions in Dubai, Australia, 24-19 in the second semi.
Scorers
Blitzboks 19 (5) Spain 12 (12) Blitzboks — Tries: Zain Davids, Shilton van Wyk, Tristan Leyds. Conversions: Leyds (2).
Spain — Tries: Eduardo Lopez, Alejandro Laforga. Conversion: Francisco Cosculluela.
Blitzboks dig deep to book spot in Cape Town final
Spain shocked the big home crowd racing to a 12-0 lead in the seminal, but South Africa fought back
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Springboks Sevens team had to dig deep, but did what was necessary in their cup semifinal against Spain on Sunday, sealing a 19-12 victory to advance to the final of the HSBC Sevens Cape Town for the first time since 2022.
South Africa will meet France in the final (7.11pm).
Spain shocked the big crowd to take a 12-0 lead with two tries in quick succession shortly before the break, with the Blitzboks stuck in their own half with very little possession. A number of lost line-outs didn't help their cause as the team in red made the most of their opportunities.
However, a breakaway try by Zain Davids on the stroke of halftime gave the South Africans and their fans a glimmer of hope against last weekend’s runners-up in Dubai. Tristan Leyds missed the conversion and Spain led 12-5 at the break.
The Blitzboks had the best possible start to the second half, though, when they spread the ball wide quickly from a line-out to Shilton van Wyk, who sped away for a brilliant try, with Leyds’ conversion levelling the scores with six minutes to go.
A few minutes later, South Africa again attacked from a set piece, this time a scrum in the Spanish 22, and Leyds had just enough space to go over under the sticks, with his conversion putting the hosts in the lead by seven points.
The Blitzboks kept up the pressure and were denied a fourth try when Shaun Williams was tackled into touch at the corner flag, after which Spain forced a few penalties and worked their way upfield, but the hosts' defence held firm to secure the victory.
France beat Fiji 19-17 after scoring a converted try in the corner with time up on the clock in the second semifinal.
The last time South Africa won their home tournament at Cape Town Stadium was in 2016, against Argentina in the final. They were runners-up in 2016 (against England) and 2022 (against New Zealand).
In the women’s competition, New Zealand had too much class for France and won their semifinal 43-0, setting up a final against the US, who upset last week’s champions in Dubai, Australia, 24-19 in the second semi.
Scorers
Blitzboks 19 (5) Spain 12 (12) Blitzboks — Tries: Zain Davids, Shilton van Wyk, Tristan Leyds. Conversions: Leyds (2).
Spain — Tries: Eduardo Lopez, Alejandro Laforga. Conversion: Francisco Cosculluela.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos