Impressive Blitzboks through to meet Spain in Cape Town semifinals

The Springbok Sevens team will face Spain at on Sunday (1.56pm) in the first cup semifinal of the HSBC Sevens Cape Town after winning both their pool matches in impressive fashion on Saturday.

The Blitzboks scored six tries as they beat Ireland 36-7 and followed that up with another impressive 29-5 victory over Argentina in front of 33,481 fans at Cape Town Stadium, with Ricardo Duarttee bagging two tries.

Duarttee scored in the first minute from an attacking scrum and followed that up with his second when the Pumas were down to six when one of their players was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle on Dewald Human.

Human scored the third on the stroke of half time and converted to hand South Africa a 17-0 lead at the break, with their defensive pressure forcing mistakes from the Argentineans.