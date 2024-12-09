Border stalwart Marais hangs up his boots after 12-year career
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi’s first win of the season against Eastern Storm on Sunday became an even more emotional affair as veteran batsman Marco Marais shocked his teammates by retiring from professional cricket with immediate effect...
