Maharaj and Rabada set up comfortable win in the end for Proteas

An 11th career five-for by Keshav Maharaj ensured South Africa kept their 2025 World Test Championship final fate in their own hands when they beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs on the fifth day of the second Test on Monday.

On a sunny Monday morning at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada needed just 17 overs between them to remove the remaining Sri Lankan batters, claiming a comfortable victory that saw South Africa triumph 2-0 in the series.

The win sees them spearhead the WTC25 table with a points percentage of 63.33, more than three percentage points ahead of Australia in second place.