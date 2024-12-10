BREAKING | Sundowns to announce a new coach

Mamelodi Sundowns will announce a new coach in a press conference to be held at the club’s Chloorkop head in midday on Tuesday.

The Betway Premiership defending champions will unveil a European coach who will take over the reigns from incumbent Manqoba Mngqithi.

It is unclear whether Mngqithi will be demoted to assistant coach or removed altogether with his technical staff of Steve Komphela, Wendell Robinson, Kennedy Mweene and Romain Folz.

Mngqithi, previously a co-coach, had been restored as head coach after Rulani Mokwena left Sundowns in July after a campaign in which he led them to a near-invincible 2023-24 season when they lost one Premiership match on the final day of the campaign.

In the present season, the Brazilians sit at the summit of the log table, level with Orlando Pirates on 21 points with one loss each in eight matches. Sundowns are on top because they have a better goal difference.

Sundowns lost to top-flight newbies Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout cup final last month. They were eliminated by Stellenbosch FC in the semifinals of the MTN8.

In the Caf Champions League group stage, they have drawn twice, a goalless draw at home against Maniema Union of Democratic Republic of Congo and drew 1-1 away to Morocco’s AS FAR.

The Brazilians will host Raja Casablanca at Loftus on Sunday, which may be the first match of the new coach.

When the club confirmed Mokwena’s departure, it issued a statement stating that: “Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and the technical team will continue to lead and take control of the training and preparation of the players for the upcoming season.”

Sundowns are in Group F of the Fifa Club World Cup where they will face Borussia Dortmund of Germany, Brazil’s Fluminense and South Korean champions Ulsan Hyundai.