Just a few months after not having his Border Cricket Association contract renewed, former SA U19, Eastern Cape Iinyathi and Warriors batter Jerry Nqolo has landed a position as the head of cricket at Dale College.
In July Nqolo and another long-serving player, Papama Fojela, were not given contracts for the new season.
Nqolo, 33, voiced his frustration at the time as he still wanted to play the game.
“It is not a pleasant way to retire but I will have to accept the situation and turn my focus to coaching, which I have been doing part-time while I was playing,” he said at the time.
Now after a stint coaching in Dikeni, where he is originally from, he has done enough to convince his former school Dale College to hire him.
He will be responsible for the school’s cricket programme, including coaching, curriculum development, performance and helping colleagues improve their coaching knowledge.
Former Border player Jerry Nqolo appointed head of cricket at Dale College
The position was left vacant after Sinethemba Nzimane left and was advertised from October.
Dale College is known for unearthing big cricket names such as Makhaya Ntini, Mondi Zondeki and Malibongwe Maketa, who went on to become members of the SA national cricket team.
When it comes to the cricketing culture of the school, Nqolo will not be short of knowledge as he captained the first cricket and rugby teams in 2009.
“He is true inspiration both on and off the field, Jerry Nqolo brings a wealth of experience and passion to our cricket programme,” the school said.
“With his exceptional track record and dedication to developing young talent, we are confident that Nqolo will inspire the next generation of Dalian cricketers to achieve greatness.”
Nqolo’s former teammate at Iinyathi, Marco Marais, who retired from professional cricket at the weekend, has been appointed head of cricket at Stirling.
Despite being the leading run scorer in the ongoing CSA Division 2 four-dayers, with 340 runs in just four matches, Marais decided that it was time to end his 12-year career for personal reasons.
