“Today we brought you here to inform you Sundowns have decided to implement a restructuring in the club’s technical department
“We needed to go in another direction.”
Motsepe said of 52-year-old Cardoso: “He is a man we believe has the right personality, ability and desire to lead a club like Sundowns.”
Motsepe said Mngqithi and Robinson had served Downs well for a number of years
He said Folz, who joined in the 2023-24 preseason, brought energy to the club.
Cardoso was the coach who schemed Tunisian outfit Esperance's 2-0 aggregate Caf Champions League victory over Sundowns last season.
His appointment might raise eyebrows that such a silverware hungry coach who particularly craves success in the Champions League as Cardoso has one league title — with Esperance in 2022-23, taking over midway through the season — in his medals cabinet.
This is a developing story.
Mamelodi Sundowns announce Miguel Cardoso as new coach
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns have announced Portuguese Miguel Cardoso as their new coach.
Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe announced the appointment of the former Esperance de Tunis coach at the club’s headquarters in Chloorkop on Tuesday.
Motsepe confirmed the TimesLIVE report earlier on Tuesday that coach Manqoba Mngqithi was parting ways with the club, having served in different roles at the Brazilians since 2014.
Assistant coach Romain Folz and goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson are also being released by Sundowns.
Senior coach Steve Komphela and chief goalkeeper-coach Kennedy Mweene remain in the new technical staff.
“In recent months our team has struggled to meet that ambition and the high standards we set for ourselves,” Motsepe said.
“Today we brought you here to inform you Sundowns have decided to implement a restructuring in the club’s technical department
“We needed to go in another direction.”
Motsepe said of 52-year-old Cardoso: “He is a man we believe has the right personality, ability and desire to lead a club like Sundowns.”
Motsepe said Mngqithi and Robinson had served Downs well for a number of years
He said Folz, who joined in the 2023-24 preseason, brought energy to the club.
Cardoso was the coach who schemed Tunisian outfit Esperance's 2-0 aggregate Caf Champions League victory over Sundowns last season.
His appointment might raise eyebrows that such a silverware hungry coach who particularly craves success in the Champions League as Cardoso has one league title — with Esperance in 2022-23, taking over midway through the season — in his medals cabinet.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos