Mashimbyi not stressing about outcome as Proteas look forward to historic home Test
The South Africans need to play more red ball cricket domestically
New Proteas women’s coach Mandla Mashimbyi says the result of his side’s one-off Test against England will not be the be-all and end-all of the historic occasion.
Chloe Tryon is the most notable recall to the 15 player squad named on Tuesday. The 30-year-old all-rounder who has played two Tests missed the match against India in May, after requesting a break.
Nondumiso Shangase and Eliz-Mari Marx were axed from the squad that lost by 10 wickets in Chennai. Tumi Sekhukhune, who is not part of the current One-Day squad, will take the place of Ayabonga Khaka, who does not want to be considered for the Test format.
Annerie Dercksen breaks the opening partnership 💥— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 8, 2024
England Women need 56 runs from 204 balls 👇
📺 Stream #SAvENG on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw#HereForHer | #SummerOfCricket pic.twitter.com/23N7P4eu7J
The four-day encounter, which will be played in Bloemfontein from December 15 to 18, is part of the multi-format series with Heather Knight’s side and is the first women’s Test to be hosted in South Africa in 22 years. It will be the Proteas’ third Test this year.
“The result is a must, but it is not the most important thing; it's the processes we really need to look after, because that will give us the best chance to win the match,” said Mashimbyi, who was officially named head coach last week.
While the increase in Tests has been welcomed by the players, their overall readiness is hampered by South Africa not having to play red ball cricket domestically. Mashimbyi said last week it is a subject Cricket South Africa needs to address urgently, because there is an increased focus on the Test format in the next Women’s Future Tours Programme, with the Proteas scheduled to play five Tests between 2025 and 2029.
Mashimbyi stressed that playing three-day matches would not only help the players be ready for Test cricket, but also for the limited overs formats.
“The measurables are quite simple for me: it's how much time you are willing to spend at the crease as a batter and how patient you are willing to be as a bowler.”
After an eight-year hiatus, South Africa played a Test in England in 2022, which ended in a draw and featured a century for Marizanne Kapp. In two subsequent Tests since, they have lost to Australia and India, but in the latter there were notable centuries for skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Suné Luus.
“It will go a long way for the ladies in terms of them understanding their game and what's needed in the longer version of the game. Getting an opportunity to play red-ball is good for our cricket, and I'm looking forward to what they can bring,” Mashimbyi said.
The Proteas and England will complete the One-Day portion of their series in Potchefstroom on Wednesday. That series is tied at 1-1, after England demolished the home team by six wickets in Durban last Sunday.
Proteas Women Test Squad
Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon