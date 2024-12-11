In the 49th episode of the Arena Sports Show and the last for the year, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss what led to the demise of Mngqithi and what Cardoso brings to the Brazilians’ table.
Other hot football topics discussed are the stagnation of Kaizer Chiefs, who have blown hot and cold this season and are faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign under Nasreddine Nabi.
The show also reflects on Orlando Pirates’ highly impressive start in the Champions League, where they beat CR Belouizdad in Algeria and held Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly to a draw at home to earn four points from two group stage matches.
We also take a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the shows we hosted this year with varied and interesting guests as we take a break until the second week of 2025, when we are promising a better and bigger show.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Will coach Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns have moved swiftly to appoint Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso to replace Manqoba Mngqithi, who was let go by the club on Tuesday.
Assistants Wendell Robinson and Romain Folz joined Mngqithi in exiting the club after some middling results — by Downs’ standards — in recent weeks, amid a rocky start to the 2024-25 season across the various competitions.
Downs chair Tlhopie Motsepe said senior coach Steve Komphela and goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene are part of the new technical team of Cardoso and three assistants: Fabio Fernandes, Pedro Azevedo and João Araújo.
