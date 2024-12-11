Boks set for All Blacks' garden of Eden

September 6 2025 will be a red-letter day on the Springboks' calendar as they set out to conquer a peak devoid of human footprint since 1994.

That was the last time the All Blacks suffered defeat at Eden Park, but next September the Boks have cracked an invite to New Zealand rugby's spiritual home for the first time since 2013.

New Zealand Rugby announced their home fixtures earlier this week and the Eden Park Test against the back-to-back Rugby World Cup-holding Springboks towers like Everest. A week later the teams are set to clash in Wellington where the Boks have met more success in recent years. The back-to-back fixtures are a reverse of this year's clashes in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

New Zealand's rugby bosses have almost pointedly steered clear of Eden Park when assigning a venue for Boks Tests over the last decade. On their most recent visit to New Zealand the Springboks did play in Auckland but that was at Mount Smart Stadium.

Next year's clash perhaps holds more peril for the All Blacks at Eden Park than at any other period against the Boks since readmission.