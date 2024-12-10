Linde and Miller guide Proteas to thrilling T20 triumph

David Miller with the bat and George Linde with both bat and ball, pulled South Africa across the line in a thrilling opening to Pakistan’s tour in Durban on Wednesday night.

The Proteas successfully defended a target of 184, emerging victors by 11 runs, to earn just their third win in a T20 International since the World Cup. The match fluctuated one way then another, was seemingly in SA’s control going into the last five overs of the visitors’ run chase, but then turned again as Mohammad Rizwan suddenly woke up.

With prayers being offered and nails being chewed, Kwena Maphaka, who’d only jetted into Durban on Tuesday morning after being part of the Test squad in Gqeberha, dismissed the Pakistan captain with the second ball of the last over, to secure the contest for the hosts.