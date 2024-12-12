Miller acknowledged he’s more comfortable playing conventionally and feels he needs more preparation if he’s going to unleash his creative side.
David hopes to extend 'Miller time' by continuing in No 4 spot
Sports reporter
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
David Miller has made a strong case to continue in his new role at No 4 role, even when the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram return to the Proteas T20 side.
Miller’s innings of 82 in the opening T20 International against Pakistan in Durban was one filled with high-quality conventional shot-making, which still came at a strike rate of 205 and helped to keep the South African innings on course, despite the regular loss of wickets.
Miller revealed on Thursday that limited-overs coach Rob Walter had asked him about batting in that position before the series.
“When [Rob] told me, I said I would love to take that on,” he said.
“It’s nice to play the brand of cricket that I know I can and have more time and overs to face. It was nice that it came off. It’s not a conversation I have had too many times, but whatever situation I get put in for the team, I want to nail it down.”
The main reason he’s not had a lot of talks about batting higher up is that SA have always needed his prolific finishing ability in the latter stages of the innings. But in recent times some of that responsibility has been borne by Heinrich Klaasen and even Marco Jansen.
In addition, Markram and Stubbs have filled the top-order batting positions and given the combinations and strategies employed by the Proteas, shifting them from those spots and moving Miller from No 5 and more recently No 6 has been difficult.
Having a left-hander for the latter stages of the innings adds an extra element that has made SA such a devastating batting unit at the death.
Despite playing over 500 T20 matches, 130 of which have come at international level, Miller admitted he is still prone to bouts of tension before batting.
“I do get nervous — there are a lot of butterflies. I’ve learnt how to deal with it. Once I’ve faced a couple of balls they fall away, but just sitting in the dugout, waiting to bat ... you want to get going,” said the 35-year-old.
In Tuesday’s series opener he settled very quickly and the crispness of his shot-making, allied to his technique, was a standout feature of his innings.
Miller acknowledged he’s more comfortable playing conventionally and feels he needs more preparation if he’s going to unleash his creative side.
“I’m quite stubborn, I’ve never really looked to expand my game against pace with the ‘lapping’,” he said.
“When it comes to spin, I’m very open to those kinds of conversations. My plans A, B and C are well set, so if I need plan D, I might bring out the lap. To do that in a game, I will have to work on it more in the nets and get a bit more confident.”
Besides his batting, Miller’s role as one of the leaders in what is a generally young squad has grown and on Tuesday in particular he spent a lot of time conversing with 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka when he bowled.
“He is a serious talent and has raw pace and a bright future. I enjoyed working with him and I look forward to working with him in Paarl during the SA20,” said Miller.
“He’s mature, he knows his fields, his plans. Obviously it comes down to execution ... He’s got a lot to offer.”
Maphaka will once again lead the SA attack in the second T20 International in Centurion on Friday.
Having struggled in bilateral series this year, Tuesday’s victory in Durban was an important one for the Proteas in terms of restoring confidence and building momentum, said Miller.
“We have tried different combinations in the last few months. It's not great to lose series, I get that and we want to try to correct that in this series.”
The Proteas will have to make do without Anrich Nortjé, who has a fractured left big toe. Nortje’s injury is another blow to the Proteas, who are already missing Gerald Coetzee (hamstring) and Lungi Ngidi (groin) in addition to Nandre Burger, who has a stress fracture and won’t be seen for the remainder of the season.
Nortje’s place in the T20 squad will be taken by Titans fast bowler Dayyaan Galiem. The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent players on the domestic circuit in the last few seasons.
