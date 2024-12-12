Snyman, who since retiring as a player has mostly lived in the US, is the Valor Christian High School Rugby Club girls' coach.
A fundraising page has been set up to help cover Snyman's medical costs.
Former Bok centre Andre Snyman fights medical setback
Battling tumour that affects his balance
Sports reporter
Image: Lee Warren (Gallo Images)
Andre Snyman, the muscular utility back who represented the Springboks in 38 Tests, has been diagnosed with a tumour that affects his brain.
Snyman reportedly has a vestibular schwannoma, or acoustic neuroma, which is a tumour that grows inside the ear canal and affects the brain.
While non-cancerous, the rare tumour grows on the vestibulocochlear nerve, which connects the brain to the inner ear.
Snyman, who turned 50 in February, was diagnosed in October and according to reports is due for surgery next month.
An online post suggests the side effects have been debilitating for Snyman who is no longer able to drive or move without concern due to his impaired balance.
Surgery to remove the tumour is scheduled for next month and his recovery time is believed to be three months.
Snyman, who since retiring as a player has mostly lived in the US, is the Valor Christian High School Rugby Club girls' coach.
Though he played in less than 40 Tests, Snyman had a storied playing career.
His Test debut was a baptism of fire during a first-ever lost series on home soil against the All Blacks.
Three years later he broke his ankle in the act of scoring a try against the same opponents at Loftus Versfeld.
A year later he broke the other ankle in a club game in Durban.
His decade-long Test career saw him on the team sheet of head coaches Andre Markgraaff, Carel du Plessis, Nick Mallett, Harry Viljoen, Rudolf Straeuli and Jake White.
His last game for the Springboks in 2006 was also the last Test at Boet Erasmus Stadium and he ended his playing career with Leeds Tykes in 2007.
A fundraising page has been set up to help cover Snyman's medical costs.
