Kopo, September gelling well to create Chippa consistency
No place for egos in Eastern Cape team’s camp as coaches focus on the big prize
Often when teams do a coaching reshuffle in the Premier Soccer League, disruption emerges in some dressing rooms caused by big egos, but that has not been the case at Chippa United...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.