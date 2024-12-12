South African superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke has received backlash after defending South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordan amid fraud and theft allegations.
Jordan and his co-accused, Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling, are accused of misusing Safa finances for personal use amounting to R1.3m.
Chauke took to social media recently to express her support for Jordaan, posting pictures of them together during Jordaan's court appearance on Tuesday at Palm Ridge magistrate's court. “Hands off my president Danny Jordaan. I am asking the court to drop the charges. Have patience and wait for the court to prove that he is guilty. For now, hands off,” she said.
The case was postponed to February 7.
Despite the allegations, Mama Joy remains confident in Jordaan's leadership, attributing the charges to jealousy over his success.
“Some people are jealous. They can see him doing well. As a supporter, I am happy under his leadership. He is doing well in his job. Personally I think Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana are doing well under his leadership. For me, that's an achievement,” she said in an interview with Kaya FM.
Her support for Jordaan was met with criticism on social media, with some accusing her of “singing for her supper”.
Chauke previously benefited from the sport, arts and culture department, which sometimes financed her travel to watch various national teams at local and international games. Last year the department spent R1.3m to sponsor Chauke and fellow superfan Botha Msila's trip to France for the Rugby World Cup. However, taking to office in July, new minister Gayton McKenzie stopped funding trips for sports superfans.
POLL | What do you think of Mama Joy defending Danny Jordaan amid fraud and theft allegations?
Image: MamaJoy Chauke/ X
South African superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke has received backlash after defending South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordan amid fraud and theft allegations.
Jordan and his co-accused, Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling, are accused of misusing Safa finances for personal use amounting to R1.3m.
Chauke took to social media recently to express her support for Jordaan, posting pictures of them together during Jordaan's court appearance on Tuesday at Palm Ridge magistrate's court. “Hands off my president Danny Jordaan. I am asking the court to drop the charges. Have patience and wait for the court to prove that he is guilty. For now, hands off,” she said.
The case was postponed to February 7.
Despite the allegations, Mama Joy remains confident in Jordaan's leadership, attributing the charges to jealousy over his success.
“Some people are jealous. They can see him doing well. As a supporter, I am happy under his leadership. He is doing well in his job. Personally I think Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana are doing well under his leadership. For me, that's an achievement,” she said in an interview with Kaya FM.
Her support for Jordaan was met with criticism on social media, with some accusing her of “singing for her supper”.
Chauke previously benefited from the sport, arts and culture department, which sometimes financed her travel to watch various national teams at local and international games. Last year the department spent R1.3m to sponsor Chauke and fellow superfan Botha Msila's trip to France for the Rugby World Cup. However, taking to office in July, new minister Gayton McKenzie stopped funding trips for sports superfans.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos