WATCH | I can't complain: Mngqithi reflects on Sundowns career after sudden exit

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has expressed gratitude for the experience and opportunities at Chloorkop, despite his abrupt departure from the club.

Mngqithi was relieved of his duties on Tuesday after just four months at the helm, making way for Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso.

In an interview with Robert Marawa, Mngqithi said he gave his best during his tenure.

“In my football career, I've been on this merry-go-round of being the head coach, in and out, but I'm very grateful for what Sundowns has done for me over the years,” he said. “I don't want to be the kind of guy who, whenever a relationship comes to an end, only wants to be negative. The truth of the matter is that I wouldn't have been at Sundowns for all those years — almost 12 years.