Chippa still on track to achieve objective despite City loss — Kopo
Chilli Boys go down 1-0 to Citizens in East London
Chippa United head coach Kwanele Kopo believes they are still on track to meet their target for the first half of the Betway Premiership despite their 1-0 loss to Cape Town City at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday evening. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.