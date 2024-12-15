Mlaba puts the skids on dominant England

Two sparkling centuries by England batters Maia Bouchier and Nat Sciver-Brunt put their side firmly in the driver’s seat before four wickets by Nonkululeko Mlaba saw England declare on 395 for nine on the opening day of the one-off cricket Test against SA in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
Sciver-Brunt smashed 128 runs from 145 balls while Bouchier struck 126 off 154 deliveries as the English batters put the SA bowling attack to the sword in the first two sessions.
Mlaba took four wickets for 90 runs from 20 overs and was the only one who looked to threaten the English batting line-up in what turned out to be a long day in the field for the home side.
When the hosts came out to bat, openers Laura Wolvaardt (8) and Anneke Bosch (6) navigated SA to the close of play on 17 without loss, still trailing by 378 runs.
Earlier Tammy Beaumont and debutant Bouchier traded boundaries in the opening two overs as the English women raced to 18 without loss after the first 12 balls.
The pair sped to 53 in the 12th over, but Beaumont fell for 21 at the end of the over bowled by Ayanda Hlubi.
Bouchier and Heather Knight then paired up to take England to 100 as Bouchier reached her 50 off 71 balls before the duo registered a half-century partnership.
The visitors reached lunch on 103/1, with Bouchier and Knight looking to kick on after the break.
However, skipper Knight (20) was sent back to the dugout when she was removed by Tumi Sekhukhune off just the third ball of the post-lunch session.
Bouchier and Sciver-Brunt then dug their heels in, putting the Proteas bowlers to the sword as they took England past 150 before reaching a 50-run stand for the third wicket.
Sciver-Brunt reached the 50-run mark off 46 balls, taking England past 200 in the 44th over, while their partnership grew to 100 off just 98 balls.
Bouchier struck 12 fours and two sixes on her way to a maiden Test century, which came from just 124 balls.
Their partnership looked unbreakable but on 174 Bouchier was sent back to the dugout by Mlaba shortly after Sciver-Brunt reached her second Test century.
With England on 299, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (12) became Mlaba’s second victim, and while Sciver-Brunt helped her side past 350, she feel when she was run out at the non-striker’s end, having hit 18 fours.
Mlaba grabbed two more wickets when she removed Charlie Deen (8) and Amy Jones (39).
At the same time, Hlubi and Marizanne Kapp, armed with the new ball, took out Sophie Ecclestone (21) and Ryana MacDonald-Gay (2) respectively before Knight called for the declaration.
Mlaba’s four-wicket return was supplemented by 2/40 from Hlubi.
Mlaba puts the skids on dominant England
Visitors seize the advantage with centuries by Bouchier and Sciver-Brunt
