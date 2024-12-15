Cardoso could not pick players like Aubrey Modiba due to suspension while his Bafana Bafana teammates Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana are not available for selection due to injury.
Rayners' strike gives Sundowns first Champions League win
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Finally, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Champions League campaign has a pulse.
The Brazilians were forced to dig deep to beat Raja Casablanca 1-0 for their first win of the group stages as they recovered from successive draws against AS Maniema and FAR Rabat.
With this win, which was secured through a solitary goal by Iqraam Rayners in the second half, Sundowns are equal on five points with FAR Rabat from three matches and they have revived their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.
Rayners’ goal was a result of quick thinking and excellent execution by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams who delivered a breathtaking secondary assist to teenage attacker Kutlwano Letlhaku.
Interest was on how coach Miguel Cardoso was going to pick the team and he went mostly with the tried and tested with the likes of Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau, Marcello Allende and Lucas Ribeiro.
The only surprises in his starting line-up were Divine Lunga in defence and Neo Maema, Sphelele Mkhulise in the midfield as they did not enjoy regular game time in recent months.
Cardoso could not pick players like Aubrey Modiba due to suspension while his Bafana Bafana teammates Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana are not available for selection due to injury.
Sundowns were the first team to settle in the match with the likes of Allende, Ribeiro, Maema and Rayners leading most of the attacks but they looked for an early goal.
It was not only Sundowns in the match as Raja also had their chances with Youness Najari, Nawfel Zerhouni and Adam Ennaffati leading but they could not breach the defence that was marshalled by Mosa Lesuba and Kutlwano Letlhaku.
Cardoso made an immediate change at the beginning of the second half with Mkhulise replaced by teenager Letlhaku, who operated on the right wing, with Ribeiro going central behind Rayners.
A few minutes later, Cardoso made his second change of the afternoon with Peter Shalulile coming on for Maema and he kept Raja defenders Abdellah Khafifi and Abdelkarim Baadi busy.
Sundowns opened the scoring in sensational style when Rayners beat Anas Zniti with a speculative shot from outside the box that bounced off the upright on its way into the net after 64 minutes.
Though Rayners will be praised for opening the scoring, most of the work was done by Williams as he provided a delightful secondary assist to Letlhaku who laid the ball in the path of the oncoming striker to do the rest.
In many ways, the goal was largely the reward for Cardoso’s two substitutions where he introduced Mkhulise, Maema and Lebohang Moboe as they brought a different dimension to the match.
Raja will have something to say about the officiating as they had two goals disallowed for offsides.
Now that their Champions League campaign is back on track, Cardoso and his men will turn their attention to the Betway Premiership where they visit Stellenbosch in Cape Town on Wednesday.
