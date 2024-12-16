Champions Cup big step up for SA teams, says Stormers coach Dobson
‘We are building depth, but disappointed we did not do something special’
The 53-16 drubbing the injury-ravaged Stormers took at the hands of Harlequins in London on Saturday offered further proof that the Champions Cup is a big step up for South African teams, coach John Dobson said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.