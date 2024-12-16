Given the abundance of cricket expected over the next four weeks, squad rotation will be the key to success, according to Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.
Bavuma was speaking on the eve of South Africa’s opening ODI against Pakistan on Tuesday (2pm) at Boland Park in Paarl where the Proteas continue with their preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy in February next year.
Bavuma, who confirmed he will not be involved in the first match as a load management strategy, said T20 captain Aiden Markram will lead the side in his absence.
The regular ODI skipper said they want to continue with the form they showed during their 2-0 T20 series triumph over the same opponents recently and believes the selected squad is the strongest group of players available.
“Obviously you want to be playing as much cricket as you can,” Bavuma said.
Proteas captain Bavuma hints at rotation during ODI series against Pakistan
Sports reporter
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
“In saying that, we are trying to build a team and give ourselves the best opportunity to have a look at players in different positions. We have to use what we have.
“Looking at Pakistan, this is probably the strongest side we could put together, barring one or two injuries and that is with a strong view of the Champions Trophy that will happen early next year,” he said during a prematch media conference.
Bavuma added they were expecting a tough challenge from the Pakistanis, but was expecting his players to put their best foot forward as they pursue another series win on home soil.
“It's the first time the main group has been together since the World Cup, so we want to put ourselves in a position where we are playing the good cricket we saw at the World Cup.
“Guys have been reminding themselves about our style of play and philosophy, all the key points needed for us to play good cricket and we accept it might take a bit longer than we would like.
“But we find ourselves in that space where we are playing our best cricket and being the best version of ourselves on and off the field. There won't be many changes from batting and bowling aspects. It is just about how quickly we can get into that space of playing good cricket.
“Closer to the time we will have discussions about Pakistan, UAE and those conditions and what we expect, how we can equip ourselves as best we can, but our main objective is to win the series,” he said.
After the encounter in Paarl, the sides move to Cape Town and Johannesburg to conclude the white ball portion of the multi-format tour on Thursday and Sunday respectively.
