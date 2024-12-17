Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams stole the show at the Caf Awards as he was named the men’s interclub player and goalkeeper of the year during a glittering ceremony at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday night.
Gqeberha-born Williams walked away with the men’s interclub player of the year and goalkeeper of the year awards but lost out in the category of player of the year that went to Ademola Lookman of Nigeria and Italian side Atalanta.
Barbra Banda of Zambia was named the women's player of the year.
Williams, who helped Sundowns to beat Raja Casablanca 1-0 in the Champions League group stages clash at Loftus on Sunday, beat stiff competition to walk away with the two gongs.
For the men’s interclub player award, Williams beat Ahmed Zizo of Zamalek and Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly and in the goalkeeper of the year category, he was chosen ahead of Andre Onana of Cameroon and Yahia Fofana of Ivory Coast.
Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams wins big at Caf Awards with two gongs
Sports reporter
Image: BackpagePix
Rayners' strike gives Sundowns first Champions League win
Williams distinguished himself by saving four penalties in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last-eight match against Cape Verde and keeping five clean sheets in the tournament.
The Sundowns goalkeeper was also this year in the running for the Yashin Trophy, becoming the first South African player to be nominated for a Ballon d'Or award.
He helped Sundowns win the Betway Premiership for the seventh successive season while setting a record low of 11 goals conceded in 30 matches and he also helped to qualify for the 2025 Afcon to be held in Morocco.
In other categories related to SA, Bafana coach Hugo Broos lost out to Emerse Faé who led Ivory Coast to Afcon success on home soil and Andile Dlamini missed out to Chiamaka Nnadozie of Paris FC.
Sundowns lost to Champions League winners Al Ahly for club of the year and Bafana lost out to Ivory Coast for the team of the year.
