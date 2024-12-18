Bosch gets a first call up as injury worries continue to grow for Proteas
Corbin Bosch earned a first call up to the Proteas Test squad for the series with Pakistan, while yet another injury has caused concern for Test coach Shukri Conrad.
Bosch, 30, has long been on the national team’s radar but more consistent performances in the last two seasons for his provincial side, the Momentum Multiply Titans, coupled with a substantial injury list, has led to his selection for the two Tests against Pakistan.
Bosch’s father Tertius, played in SA’s first post-isolation Test against the West Indies in 1992, taking Brian Lara’s wicket in a match that saw SA suffer a stunning loss in the face of destructive spells from Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.
In three first class matches for the Titans this season, Bosch has scored over 200 runs in five innings and picked up 10 wickets at an average of 22.20.
“His all-round ability with both bat and ball adds depth and his pace brings an extra bite to our attack, so we’re excited to see him make that step up to Test cricket,” said Conrad.
Bosch could come into reckoning to start the first Test in Centurion if Wiaan Mulder, whose right middle finger was broken when he batted in the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka, fails to recover. Cricket SA confirmed on Wednesday that Mulder was in the final phase of his rehabilitation.
Meanwhile Keshav Maharaj was sent for scans on Wednesday to determine the severity of a groin strain he picked up during warm-ups ahead of Tuesday’s first One-Day International with Pakistan in Paarl.
Andile Phehlukwayo had to be roped into the starting team, as the toss was taking place after Maharaj picked up the injury. It is another major blow to the Proteas, who are on the cusp of qualifying for the World Test Championship final should they win one of the two Tests with Pakistan.
They are missing virtually an entire attack, with Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger all out injured, while Anrich Nortjé, who was due to return to One-Day side also has a fractured toe.
It means 18 year old, Kwena Maphaka who was picked for the second Test against Sri Lanka has been retained for the Pakistan series.
“We head into this series with a clear focus, with a spot in the World Test Championship Final being the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. We’ve selected a squad which gives us the best chance to achieve that,” said Conrad.
Proteas Test squad against Pakistan
Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.