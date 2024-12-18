Bosch gets a first call up as injury worries continue to grow for Proteas

Corbin Bosch earned a first call up to the Proteas Test squad for the series with Pakistan, while yet another injury has caused concern for Test coach Shukri Conrad.

Bosch, 30, has long been on the national team’s radar but more consistent performances in the last two seasons for his provincial side, the Momentum Multiply Titans, coupled with a substantial injury list, has led to his selection for the two Tests against Pakistan.

Bosch’s father Tertius, played in SA’s first post-isolation Test against the West Indies in 1992, taking Brian Lara’s wicket in a match that saw SA suffer a stunning loss in the face of destructive spells from Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.