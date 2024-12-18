The quest to make golf accessible to underprivileged communities took a major step when young players teed off at Alexander Golf Club under the eye of provincial sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo at the weekend.
Organised by Buffalo City Golf Association (BCGA) in conjunction with Camel Gold, the three-day event saw golfers from surrounding areas such as Duncan Village, Mdantsane, Centane and Qonce showcase their skills in a quest to make the sport more accessible to underprivileged players.
The move was inspired by the need to make inroads into the sport previously considered exclusively limited to the elite.
BCGA president Siyabonga Jabavu said the three-day event was aimed at bridging the gap between well-off golfers and their underprivileged counterparts.
“We want to make golf accessible as a sport to everyone and end the sidelining of those from poor backgrounds and I am glad we are making progress in that regard,” he said.
“Young golfers from far afield as Centane came in big numbers to showcase their talent and we are glad the MEC grace us with her presence.”
Golf transformation gets shot in the arm
Image: Supplied
The quest to make golf accessible to underprivileged communities took a major step when young players teed off at Alexander Golf Club under the eye of provincial sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo at the weekend.
Organised by Buffalo City Golf Association (BCGA) in conjunction with Camel Gold, the three-day event saw golfers from surrounding areas such as Duncan Village, Mdantsane, Centane and Qonce showcase their skills in a quest to make the sport more accessible to underprivileged players.
The move was inspired by the need to make inroads into the sport previously considered exclusively limited to the elite.
BCGA president Siyabonga Jabavu said the three-day event was aimed at bridging the gap between well-off golfers and their underprivileged counterparts.
“We want to make golf accessible as a sport to everyone and end the sidelining of those from poor backgrounds and I am glad we are making progress in that regard,” he said.
“Young golfers from far afield as Centane came in big numbers to showcase their talent and we are glad the MEC grace us with her presence.”
Mthatha golf club hopes to attract more young people into the sport
Ngongo said she was privileged to be part of the event which helped reflect the transformative power of sport.
“Golf like many other sports has a role to play in advancing inclusivity and breaking barriers,” she said.
“As the province, we remain committed to creating equitable platforms that nurture diverse talent and promote unity through sport.”
Ngongo also promised to expand the event through the MEC golf week still in the planning stages.
Jabavu said BCGA had applied for recognition by Golf SA to continue to drive transformation in the sport by unearthing more obscure talent.
His secretary Nancy Rasi whose Camel Gold has been helping underprivileged golfers thanked local businesses including Greenfields Spar for coming on board to help bridge the divide.
“To achieve our objective of spreading golf to remote areas we need the support of everyone and we appeal for more to come on board,” she said.
Winners received hampers and golf clubs.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos