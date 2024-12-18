The passing of seasons can also bring a shift in fortunes.
It is a harsh reality Lions halfback Sanele Nohamba has had to face this season.
Last season Nohamba pipped Cameron Hanekom and Kurt-Lee Arendse to the accolade of United Rugby Championship player of the tournament but has barely had a look-in, in this campaign.
He has started just two of the Lions' eight matches and was a substitute on five occasions. By contrast, last season he started 17 of their 18 matches.
Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie, pointing to Nohamba's lack of form, acknowledged the death of the playmaking halfback's father has brought difficulties the player did not have to contend with when the going was good last season.
“We know the calibre of player Sanele is. Since his father passed away it’s been a difficult time for him. We can see with the way he has been on the field that he is not playing like the Sanele from last season.”
Nohamba's form loss partly explained
Talented halfback said to be eyeing a new dawn in Japan
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi (Gallo Images)
The passing of seasons can also bring a shift in fortunes.
It is a harsh reality Lions halfback Sanele Nohamba has had to face this season.
Last season Nohamba pipped Cameron Hanekom and Kurt-Lee Arendse to the accolade of United Rugby Championship player of the tournament but has barely had a look-in, in this campaign.
He has started just two of the Lions' eight matches and was a substitute on five occasions. By contrast, last season he started 17 of their 18 matches.
Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie, pointing to Nohamba's lack of form, acknowledged the death of the playmaking halfback's father has brought difficulties the player did not have to contend with when the going was good last season.
“We know the calibre of player Sanele is. Since his father passed away it’s been a difficult time for him. We can see with the way he has been on the field that he is not playing like the Sanele from last season.”
Boks set for All Blacks' garden of Eden
Fourie insists Nohamba's diminished role is in the interest of the team.
“We have to pick the best team every week. Those are the standards we set. We have to do whatever is best for the team. He has been going through a difficult time but we believe he can get through this and come out stronger in the end.
“The games he has played, he hasn’t met our standards. We have lots of guys pushing for positions and we want to pick the best quality XV for every match. He needs to get back to the old Sanele we know is there.”
Having fallen behind Morne van den Berg and Nico Steyn, as well as Kade Wolhuter and Sam Francis in the scrumhalf and flyhalf pecking order respectively, Nohamba has, according to weekend paper Rapport, been linked to a move to Shizuoka Blue Revs in Japan.
Nohamba at his best will be an asset to any team but the Lions have appeared to move on.
Champions Cup big step up for SA teams, says Stormers coach Dobson
The Lions, though not to the extent of the Sharks and the Stormers, have been afflicted by injuries but the skies on that front have brightened considerably.
Fourie has given the Lions a near clean bill of health before their clash against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.
“Everyone is healthy and doing well. The only guy who won’t be available for this weekend is Richard Kriel, but everyone else is eligible and ready to play,” said Fourie.
This weekend the Lions, who have won four of their six matches, are hoping to advance into the top four of the competition above Cardiff who have played a game more.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos