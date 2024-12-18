Safa BC warns members against accepting Chippa freebies
Lingering dispute over Buffalo City Stadium flares up again
The dispute between Safa Buffalo City and Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has resurfaced with the football body threatening its members with disciplinary measures if they accept handouts from Chippa Holdings, including tickets and equipment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.