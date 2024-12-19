Maharaj misses remaining ODIs with Pakistan
Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the remainder of South Africa’s ODI series with Pakistan, with a left adductor strain.
Maharaj’s place in the Proteas squad for the second and third ODIs will be taken by fellow left-arm spinner, Bjorn Fortuin. The 34 year old, will return to Durban, where he will undergo rehabilitation and his fitness for the first Test against Pakistan which starts on Boxing Day will be reassessed.
Maharaj picked up the injury during warm-ups ahead of Tuesday's opening ODI in Paarl, and had to be replaced in the starting team by Andile Phehlukwayo, as the toss was taking place.
Fortuin has taken 13 wickets in the 11 ODIs he has played, the last of those was against Ireland in Abu Dhabi in October.
On Wednesday, before the results of scans to Maharaj were known, the Proteas Test coach, Shukri Conrad said it would be a huge blow for the team to absorb if Maharaj were to be ruled out of the Pakistan series.
“His performances have been superb in the last couple of months, he’s a calming influence in the changeroom. He, Marco (Jansen) and (Kagiso Rabada) are the trio that will ensure we get the bulk of the 20 wickets we need to win a Test match,” said Conrad.
The Proteas are already missing Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortjé because of injuries.
The second ODI will be played at Newlands on Thursday (2pm), the third and final match will take place at the Wanderers on Sunday.