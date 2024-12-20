Teams
Sharks — Aphelele Fassi; Yaw Penxe, Ethan Hooker, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; Siya Kolisi (captain), Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi; Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins; Vincent Koch, Dylan Richardson, Ox Nche.
Substitutes: Ethan Bester, Ruan Dreyer, Trevor Nyakane, Corne Rahl, Nick Hatton; Cameron Wright, Siya Masuku, Jurenzo Julius.
Bulls — Willie le Roux; Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Canan Moodie; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Elrigh Louw (captain), Cobus Wiese, Cameron Hanekom; JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak; Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp.
Substitutes: Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Francois Klopper, Sintu Manjezi, Marcell Coetzee; Keagan Johannes, Sergeal Petersen, Devon Williams.
Kickoff: 6pm
Stormers — Warrick Gelant; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruhan Nel, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Marcel Theunissen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie (captain); JD Schickerling, Salmaan Moerat; Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak.
Substitutes: JJ Kotze, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouché, Adré Smith, Willie Engelbrecht, Paul de Villiers; Paul de Wet, Jean-Luc du Plessis.
Lions — Tapiwa Mafura; Rabz Maxwane, Erich Cronje, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe; Sam Francis, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn, WJ Steenkamp, Jarod Cairns; Ruan Delport, Ruben Schoeman; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman.
Substitutes: Franco Marais, Morgan Naude, Conraad van Vuuren, Darrien Landsberg, Izan Esterhuizen, JC Pretorius; Sanele Nohamba, Manny Rass.
Kickoff: 3.45pm
Bounce back weekend in the URC
Sharks and Stormers enjoy home comforts after losses on the road
Sports reporter
Image: Steve Haag (Gallo Images)
It will feel like a homecoming for South Africa's combatants in their derby matches in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday after their travails in the Champions Cup last weekend.
The Sharks and the Stormers in particular will feel more at ease in familiar surrounds as they host the Bulls and the Lions respectively, not that they will be allowed to luxuriate in a comfort zone.
The Bulls' pride got battered at home against Northampton Saints last weekend and they will be desperate to deliver a performance with a matching result to remind of their pedigree.
“This is a massive game for us, especially with it being a South African derby and coming off a loss. There is a lot of pressure and the guys know what has to be done,” loose forward Elrigh Louw told the media.
“It’s really important, psychologically, to get a win before we go on a break and start the new year. It isn’t difficult to find motivation ahead of this weekend’s game.”
Of course the Sharks will also want to show their ability to bounce back. “Coming off a tough loss in the EPCR, bouncing back is our main priority,” said centre André Esterhuizen.
Nohamba's form loss partly explained
“Training has gone well, it’s a local derby, the Bulls are always tough and we’re bracing ourselves for a big challenge. You want to win all your home games because that makes things so much easier in the competition, especially with all the travel. If you make sure of winning at home, any points away are a bonus.”
Esterhuizen knows, however, that it isn't just the home crowd that will make life difficult for the Bulls.
“Durban is a tough place to come and play, the weather and humidity are big factors, and we as a team want to make it tough to come and play here. We want to make it hard, physical and very fast and the more we can do that, put teams under pressure, the better.
“Being at home is a massive boost, you have your own fans behind you, we have sold out crowds, which we really appreciate. The fans have been showing up in numbers in the past few games and that’s been great for us. We feel we’re on the right track.”
Apart from playing at home the Stormers will have five Springboks return for added comfort against the Lions as they seek to elevate themselves from 13th place on the points table.
Lock Salmaan Moerat will be playing his 50th match for the franchise, while utility forward Deon Fourie makes his return from injury and will captain the side at Cape Town Stadium.
Champions Cup big step up for SA teams, says Stormers coach Dobson
Springboks Manie Libbok, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ben-Jason Dixon are all back from concussion, while tighthead prop Frans Malherbe will anchor the scrum.
Director of rugby John Dobson was enthused to have the Bok contingent back.
“We welcome back some real quality into our team this week and there has been a sense of focused determination within the group. These festive derbies are big occasions and we will need to step up against a very competitive Lions team.
“The Stormers will have more reason to look forward to the clash as it will be only their second at their Cape Town Stadium base this season. We know that it will require a big performance to get the result that we need,” said Dobson.
The Lions meanwhile are still without star centre Henco van Wyk.
Erich Cronje will take the No 13 jersey and will partner captain Marius Louw who will play his 50th cross-continental match for the Lions.
Apart from Van Wyk, the Lions will be without flank Ruan Venter, fullback Quan Horn, lock Reinhard Nothnagel and flank Siba Qoma.
