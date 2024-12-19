Pakistan outplay South Africa to earn 81-run ODI win at Newlands

Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a spell of high-quality seam bowling as Pakistan claimed their ODI series against South Africa with a game to spare after a comprehensive 81-run victory at Newlands on Thursday.

Pakistan have an unassailable 2-0 lead before the third and final fixture in Johannesburg on Sunday.

South Africa surprisingly sent the visitors in to bat on a ground where it is known to be difficult to chase under lights and Pakistan posted an above-par 329 all out.

Heinrich Klaasen provided the only real resistance for South Africa with an excellent 97 from 74 balls but was the last man out as they were dismissed for 248 in 43.1 overs, having been outplayed in all facets of the game.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan scored 80 from 82 balls to anchor the Pakistan innings, but the impetus for their total came from a superb 63 from 32 deliveries by Kamran Ghulam.