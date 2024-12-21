Carling All Stars punish Magesi FC as Clinton Larsen steps down

Carling All Stars made light work of Magesi FC, drubbing them 3-0 to win the Carling Black Label Cup at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The match is an innovation that sees Carling Knockout champions taking on the All Stars team.

The Betway Premiership rookies punched above their weight to go all the way and win the tournament against the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns in the final, under the leadership of coach Clinton Larsen.

After the game, Larsen announced that he was coaching Magesi for the last time in the game against All Stars.

The Durban-born coach helped the side to gain promotion to the top tier, but results in the league haven’t been that impressive as they are rooted at the bottom of the log table.

It remains to be seen who is going to replace Larsen and help the club avoid swift relegation back to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.