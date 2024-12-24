On a dramatic day of Betway Premiership football on Christmas Eve, Tshegofatso Mabasa struck a hat-trick and Thalente Mbatha a brace as Orlando Pirates thrashed diabolical Marumo Gallants 8-1 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
At the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, a late Iqraam Rayners goal helped Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-0 win over AmaZulu, maintaining their three-point lead at the top of the standings.
Mabasa's hat-trick was accompanied by an own goal from Kenneth Nthatheni, other goals from Deano van Rooyen, a brace from Thalente Mbatha, and a late penalty from Boitumelo Radiopane in this match that was disrupted by persistent rain in the first half.
Pirates remain in second spot to stay within three points of Sundowns in what is turning out to be an early race for the pacesetters.
Gallants, who have coach Dan Malesela on special leave, have dropped to fifth from the bottom and face a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.
Pirates put eight past diabolical Gallants, Sundowns stay top with win over AmaZulu
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix
Pirates opened the scoring inside the opening minute when they benefited from a defensive mistake that saw Hotto’s shot deflected off the body of Nthatheni into his net.
The goal inspired Pirates as they enjoyed most of the possession with attackers Mabasa, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkotha and Hotto, from the right wing, in the forefront of their attacks.
Gallants weathered the storm, and they were rewarded after 23 minutes when Gabadinho Mhango took advantage of a mistake by Nkosinathi Sibisi who failed to clear the ball in the slippery box.
For the equaliser, Sibisi mistimed his sliding tackle and the ball fell in the path of Mhango who controlled the ball before he put it beyond Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.
Pirates could have increased their lead on two occasions shortly before the break. Still, Mofokeng first ballooned the ball over the crossbar and was soon denied by a stunning save by Gallants' goalkeeper Washington Arubi.
Pirates retook the lead through Mabasa, who connected with a pass from Van Rooyen in the 47th minute. They had a perfect start to the second half, which opened the floodgates.
Pirates put this match beyond doubt after 54 minutes when Mabasa registered his brace after he connected with a close-range pass from Hotto as they exposed the Marumo defence.
Pirates were not finished as Van Rooyen further increased their lead after he got a pass from Nkotha. Mabasa later registered his brace and Mbatha beat Arubi on two occasions for his brace.
Pirates were still not done as Boitumelo Radoipane converted from the penalty spot after Mofokeng was hacked in the box by Edson Khumalo.
In Durban, Sundowns' 1-0 victory came at a huge cost as reliable goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saw red and will not be available for the coming league matches.
