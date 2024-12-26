Paterson and Bosch give Proteas advantage after first day
Typically for SuperSport Park, the Boxing Day Test, unfolded at an unrelenting pace, even though one of the chief protagonists in driving that acceleration was far from the quickest bowler on display.
Dane Paterson however relishes being the 35 year old who bowls 120 (km/h) and as far as his last three Tests are concerned, taking wickets. On a flat track in Chattogram against Bangladesh, he picked up four wickets in the second. Called into the starting XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka, after Gerald Coetzee got injured, he picked up a maiden five wicket haul, was named player of the match and promptly called out some critics on social media.
He is basking in the glow of a late career revival that was allowed to happen when Cricket SA sent a ‘C team’ to New Zealand for two Tests in February.
That decision supposedly illustrated CSA not taking Test cricket seriously. As 2024 winds down, the Proteas are however on the cusp of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, and there can be little doubt how instrumental Paterson, all 35 years of him, bowling 120km/h, has been in the whole thing.
He did his job superbly yesterday and his dismantling of Mohammad Rizwan, was one of the standout features on a day which went well for the Proteas. They finished it on 82/3, trailing Pakistan by 129 runs, with Aiden Markram, mixing solid discipline with plenty of characteristically, elegant strokes, to finish on 47 not out. Temba Bavuma will join him at the start of play on Friday, on four.
Bavuma had to show patience in that first hour after winning the toss, and watching as his two new ball bowlers, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen went wicketless in the first hour. In fact as far as Rabada was concerned, it was remarkable that h finished the Pakistan innings wicketless.
His 14 overs were an outstanding demonstration of fast bowling, that had a sold out day one crowd captivated from the start.
Rabada was as mystified as the enthusiastic audience about how he figures could read 0/35 after Pakistan were bowled out for 211. His control was superb, and he hunted the off stump of every batter relentlessly. In the day’s most captivating passage of play he and Kamran Ghulam engaged in some animated banter, with the Pakistan batter, who notched up a maiden Test fifty, fraying nerves with his aggressive approach and drawing the crowd’s attention when he responded to SA’s spearhead.
It's a dream start for Bosch 🤩✨— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 26, 2024
He gets a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket 💥
📺 Stream #SAvPAK on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/HBeRRu1JiK
Rabada celebrated as enthusiastically as would be expected when his teammates reaped the rewards of his endeavour, but such is his competitive nature, that it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he was just a tad envious.
Paterson was the chief beneficiary, taking 5/61, although he delivered enough good overs and deliveries to warrant such reward. Rizwan was beautifully set up, with balls around off stump, before a lovely delivery, angled in and left him off the surface.
The left hand opener Saim Ayub, who was a menace for the Proteas in the white ball matches, received a peach from Paterson, that was angled into him from around the wicket and then left him off the surface, with edge nestling into Kyle Verreynne’s gloves.
That wicket came amid a collapse, which saw Pakistan lose four wickets for 20, and it needed Ghulam and Rizwan’s 81-run fifth wicket stand to garner them a foothold.
Khurram Shahzad 👏👏— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 26, 2024
Pakistan get an early wicket as de Zorzi goes for 2 👇
📺 Stream #SAvPAK on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/aFdEVY8D6U
It was the debutant Corbin Bosch, with his mum watching on from a suite in the main stand, who delivered the breakthrough, becoming the fourth South African bowler — and the second this year after Tshepo Moreki — to take a wicket with his first ball in Tests.
It was an unremarkable wide delivery which Pakistan captainShan Masood chased, but it gave the South Africans a much needed opening.
Bosch would finish with 4/63, his bowling not as good as either Rabada or Paterson’s but whose enthusiasm was undeniable.
Pakistan struck three blows in the final session; Khurram Shazhad knocked back Tony de Zorzi’s middle stump with a beauty that moved into the left-hander, while Ryan Rickelton was caught behind off the same bowler and Tristan Stubbs was trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas — a delivery which kept low.
