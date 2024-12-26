Paterson and Bosch give Proteas advantage after first day

That decision supposedly illustrated CSA not taking Test cricket seriously. As 2024 winds down, the Proteas are however on the cusp of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, and there can be little doubt how instrumental Paterson, all 35 years of him, bowling 120km/h, has been in the whole thing.

He did his job superbly yesterday and his dismantling of Mohammad Rizwan, was one of the standout features on a day which went well for the Proteas. They finished it on 82/3, trailing Pakistan by 129 runs, with Aiden Markram, mixing solid discipline with plenty of characteristically, elegant strokes, to finish on 47 not out. Temba Bavuma will join him at the start of play on Friday, on four.

Bavuma had to show patience in that first hour after winning the toss, and watching as his two new ball bowlers, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen went wicketless in the first hour. In fact as far as Rabada was concerned, it was remarkable that h finished the Pakistan innings wicketless.

His 14 overs were an outstanding demonstration of fast bowling, that had a sold out day one crowd captivated from the start.

Rabada was as mystified as the enthusiastic audience about how he figures could read 0/35 after Pakistan were bowled out for 211. His control was superb, and he hunted the off stump of every batter relentlessly. In the day’s most captivating passage of play he and Kamran Ghulam engaged in some animated banter, with the Pakistan batter, who notched up a maiden Test fifty, fraying nerves with his aggressive approach and drawing the crowd’s attention when he responded to SA’s spearhead.