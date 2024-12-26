‘Someone needs to pinch me,’ Proteas bowler Corbin Bosch after taking wicket with first ball
It was just over an hour after stumps were called on day one of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday and Proteas fast bowler Corbin Bosch was still in a state of disbelief.
Debutant Bosch was reflecting on the debut he will not forget in a hurry as he claimed a wicket with his first delivery and ended his shift with figures of 4/63 in 15 overs as South Africa ended on 82/3 and trailing Pakistan by 129 runs.
He was introduced by captain Temba Bavuma in the 15th over and responded immediately by breaking Pakistan’s opening partnership with the wicket of Shan Masood who was looking to lay the foundation with Saim Ayub.
“I think someone needs to pinch me at this moment, because a couple of months ago I would never have thought I will be sitting here,” said Bosch who become the fourth South African bowler — and the second this year after Tshepo Moreki — to take a wicket with his first ball in Tests.
“One of my goals for the year was to play two formats for my country and I have done that in a matter of five days. I am extremely honoured to represent my country and grateful for this opportunity at this point in time."
Asked to explain the delivery that led to the demise of Masood, Bosch said he gave it his all and was lucky the ball bounced.
“I let it go by putting nice energy behind and allowed the rest take care of itself. I was just happy it bounced. Nerves were not as bad as Sunday [ODI] debut against Pakistan in Johannesburg but there were still there.
“I waited the whole half a session, I didn't bowl before drinks and I was asking myself if I was even going to bowl in the game. KG [Kagiso Rabada] was bowling beautifully but Temba [Bavuma] gave me the ball and the next thing I had taken my first international Test wicket.
“If you asked me last night what would be one of the better things to achieve today [Thursday], this is definitely what I would not have thought of. Fortunately he played the ball and maybe he should not have played it but I am not complaining at all.”
There is a lot of work to be done when play resumes on Friday morning and Bosch wants to continue impressing in front of his home crowd.
“I still feel can bowl better, it wasn't too bad but every international wicket is a special one and they are all going to be special to my heart. The atmosphere here at SuperSport Park was good, every time there was a little bit of movement in the game fans are behind you.
“They make noise and for me it is a fantastic place to play cricket."
The star of the show for the Proteas with the ball in hand was Dane Paterson who returned with a five-wicket haul with Marco Jansen adding one added one of his own.
