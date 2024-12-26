‘Someone needs to pinch me,’ Proteas bowler Corbin Bosch after taking wicket with first ball

It was just over an hour after stumps were called on day one of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday and Proteas fast bowler Corbin Bosch was still in a state of disbelief.

Debutant Bosch was reflecting on the debut he will not forget in a hurry as he claimed a wicket with his first delivery and ended his shift with figures of 4/63 in 15 overs as South Africa ended on 82/3 and trailing Pakistan by 129 runs.

He was introduced by captain Temba Bavuma in the 15th over and responded immediately by breaking Pakistan’s opening partnership with the wicket of Shan Masood who was looking to lay the foundation with Saim Ayub.

“I think someone needs to pinch me at this moment, because a couple of months ago I would never have thought I will be sitting here,” said Bosch who become the fourth South African bowler — and the second this year after Tshepo Moreki — to take a wicket with his first ball in Tests.

“One of my goals for the year was to play two formats for my country and I have done that in a matter of five days. I am extremely honoured to represent my country and grateful for this opportunity at this point in time."