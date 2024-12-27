Dobson said his team is hoping to build on last week’s win and end the year on a high.
Siya Kolisi makes welcome return to Sharks for trip to Stormers in Cape Town
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been declared fit and included in the Sharks squad for their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5pm).
Sharks coach John Plumtree called on his charges to be at their best if they are going to make it two wins in as many matches and improve their position on the log as they continue their charge for the knockout stages.
“This week was about getting a few bodies back for the match,” Plumtree said after he announced the squad.
“We had eight forwards out from the pack against the Bulls, but the nice thing about coming back from England and getting a win against them is that the boys will go into this game with a bit of confidence.
“Going to Cape Town and beating the Stormers isn’t an easy task, but we’re looking forward to it. The leaders are doing a good job, demanding standards and even when the chips are down, someone has to step up, and they do,” Plumtree said.
In team news, the forward trio of hooker Dylan Richardson, lock Emile van Heerden and eighthman Kolisi are fit after withdrawing from the match late last week.
In other changes, Ethan Hooker shifts from centre to wing to accommodate the absence of Makazole Mapimpi, with the highly rated and exciting Jurenzo Julius getting a start after wearing the No 23 jersey last week.
Fullback Warrick Gelant will play his 50th game for the Stormers in this match where coach John Dobson made three changes from the team that beat the Lions last week.
Injured Leolin Zas is replaced on the left wing by Seabelo Senatla, while tight forwards Andre-Hugo Venter and Ruben van Heerden are included among the replacements for the last match of the year.
Dobson said his team is hoping to build on last week’s win and end the year on a high.
“It makes such a difference playing at the Cape Town Stadium and this weekend we have a huge crowd turning up, which should make for quite an occasion. We know there are a few areas we can improve on and want to keep that upward trajectory going in what will be a tough match against a quality side.
“We have kept some continuity in selection and hopefully we see even more fluency in the combinations on Saturday,” said Dobson.
Sharks Squad: Ox Nche, Dylan Richardson, Vincent Koch, Jason Jenkins, Emile van Heerden, Phepsi Buthelezi, Emmanuel Tshituka, Siya Kolisi (c), Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Andre Esterhuizen, Jurenzo Julius, Yaw Penxe, Aphelele Fassi
Replacements: Francois Venter, Bryce Calvert, Ruan Dreyer, Trevor Nyakane, Corne Rahl, Nicholas Hatton, Bradley Davids, Siya Masuku
Stormers: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Marcel Theunissen, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Deon Fourie (c), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ali Vermaak.
Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouché, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Paul de Villiers, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis.
