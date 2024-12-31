Man United could be in relegation battle, says Amorim after Newcastle loss

Ruben Amorim called it “embarrassing” as a Manchester United manager to be discussing the threat of relegation, but after Monday's miserable 2-0 Premier League loss to Newcastle United he conceded that is the reality his team are facing.

Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Joelinton headed early goals to hand Amorim's team their fifth loss in their last six league games. They go into the new year 14th in the table, much closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League positions.

“I think [relegation] is a possibility and we have to be clear with our fans. We have to change something but this season will be really hard on everybody. It can make us stronger and we have to fight,” Amorim said.

“It's also my fault in this moment, because I think the team has not improved, I think it is a little bit lost in this moment.

“So it's a little bit embarrassing to be United coach and to lose a lot of games. But we have to cope with that, the difficult moments in the life of everybody. So it's a hard moment.”