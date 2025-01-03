Bavuma and Rickelton dominate first day of New Year’s Test for Proteas

Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma treated Newlands to a batting extravaganza to start the New Year, thereby not only providing a position of dominance but also solace to venue’s curator Braam Mong.

It was 12 months ago that Mong and Western Province cricket were left embarrassed by a pitch that saw barely two days worth of play against India. Described as dangerous by the ICC, Western Province were also under pressure about hosting this marquee event in the future.

By 5pm on Friday, South Africa had already scored more runs than they had in both innings of last year’s fiasco here. Rickelton will be back on Saturday morning, not out on 176, along with David Bedingham, who survived the last 15 minutes of the first day and was unbeaten on 4. The Proteas will resume on 316/4.

Pakistan, needless to say, looked shattered. It had been so different for the tourists at lunch, when they knocked over three wickets after South Africa chose to bat.