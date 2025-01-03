“We, as teams in football around the world, are now exploring a new experience, which is playing every three, four days, travelling, no time to train and only time to try to have the players recover as best we can with our resources.
“We are trying. We are working hard, the players are committed and I’m optimistic about the future of the team.
“Those components are important. We have to be competitive every three days and that’s not easy.”
Pirates will know anything less than three points at home to Stade will see them lose some of their grip on their strong start in group C as they aim for their first progression past the Champions League round-robin since reaching the 2013 final.
Sundowns are also in Champions League action on Saturday with their Group B clash against Raja Casablanca at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca (9pm SA time).
The Brazilians are joint leaders of the group on five points with another Moroccan outfit, FAR Rabat.
Riveiro ‘optimistic’ Pirates can fight on multiple fronts as they host Stade
After last season’s embarrassing second round exit to Jwaneng Galaxy, Pirates are faring far better in the Champions League
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is “optimistic” his team can sustain a challenge on two major fronts in the Caf Champions League and Betway Premiership.
The Buccaneers are best-placed of any team in a number of years to unseat seven-time successive Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, in second place to the Brazilians (30 points from 11 matches) with 27 points from 10 games.
In the Champions League, after last season’s embarrassing second preliminary round exit at the hands of Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy, Pirates are faring far better as they meet Ivory Coast’s Stade dÁbidjan at Orlando Stadium in their fourth Group C clash on Saturday (6pm).
After this time seeing off Galaxy convincingly at the same stage as last year’s humbling, the Buccaneers are mounting a solid challenge for the quarterfinals. They are second in the group to Egyptian giants Al Ahly (seven points) with five points after an impressive away win against CR Belouizdad in Algeria, a home draw against Ahly and a draw away against Stade.
Experience, overall player quality and depth are factors that might derail Bucs in either the Champions League or Premiership, or force them to try to prioritise one marginally more than the other.
There is also the domestic cup front for Pirates to consider. Bucs have won five of the past seven cups in Riveiro’s two-and-a-half seasons, including becoming the first team to lift three successive MTN8 trophies this campaign. Now they have to find a balance between preserving that proud record and upping the intensity in their league and continental challenges, all with a more punishing schedule thrown in.
While 2016 Champions League winners Sundowns have built a squad over almost a decade of regular knockout stage competition that they know can compete and win on multiple fronts, Pirates certainly look to be still aiming to reach such a luxury.
“Who knows?” Riveiro replied candidly, asked if he believes his team are equipped to handle the load.
“We, as teams in football around the world, are now exploring a new experience, which is playing every three, four days, travelling, no time to train and only time to try to have the players recover as best we can with our resources.
“We are trying. We are working hard, the players are committed and I’m optimistic about the future of the team.
“Those components are important. We have to be competitive every three days and that’s not easy.”
Pirates will know anything less than three points at home to Stade will see them lose some of their grip on their strong start in group C as they aim for their first progression past the Champions League round-robin since reaching the 2013 final.
Sundowns are also in Champions League action on Saturday with their Group B clash against Raja Casablanca at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca (9pm SA time).
The Brazilians are joint leaders of the group on five points with another Moroccan outfit, FAR Rabat.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos