Fury ‘long gone’: After relief in Gqeberha, Rickelton finds joy in Cape Town
Batter could have stayed angry but instead bought into ethos of Shukri Conrad’s side based on selflessness and trust
Sports reporter
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
There was a time, not so long ago, when Ryan Rickelton was an angry cricketer.
Angry at CSA — its selectors, coaches, the medical committee. He was angry at himself, constantly questioning his worth and what more he had to do. When he first played for the Proteas, he shifted between three different positions in his first seven Tests, which were spread over three years.
He should have toured Australia two seasons ago, but despite proving his fitness on numerous occasions and making hundreds on a consistent basis, his ankle was still used as an excuse not to select him.
Then Shukri Conrad gave him another chance, but by his own admission, Rickelton put too much pressure on himself in the second Test of Conrad’s time in charge. Still Conrad stated publicly that Rickelton was the type of batter South Africa could build their batting around. Then Conrad dropped him.
He could have stayed angry, but instead, has bought into the ethos of this present side, based on selflessness and trust.
“That is long gone,” he said about the fury that once drove him. “I’ve made peace with it.” “Everything happens for a reason, I feel I can play international cricket and that there is a lot more I can give across all the formats. I’m taking it in my stride, enjoying playing in all three formats, and trying to make it work.
“Any remorse from a few years ago is gone. The team has changed, the environment has changed. It would be foolish to hang on to a thing like that, I just want to bat and score runs in all three formats.”
Still, he only played in Bangladesh because Temba Bavuma was absent and then only in Gqeberha to face Sri Lanka when Wiaan Mulder suffered a fractured finger in the first Test. He scored a hundred there, but there is still a distinct possibility that he wouldn’t have started this match had Tony de Zorzi been fit.
It’s a quirk of Conrad’s selection policy that the players need to get accustomed to — Rickelton wasn’t the first, Kyle Verreynne had to endure a spell out of the team as well when Conrad took over, despite Verreynne being South Africa's best batter against Australia in 2022/23, the last series before Conrad assumed coaching duties.
“He always says he picks the 11 he feels will win that Test match,” Rickelton said of the Proteas' coach.
“He said (picking the team for this Test) was probably the most challenging selection he’s had to make, just because we have various guys playing well in different phases of the game. But all of us have bought into it.
“It can be incredibly tough when you are on the other end. But there’s a bigger picture. As players we are still trying to work out what that bigger picture is. Collectively, whether you’re playing or not, everyone has a role, it might not be this Test match, it might be the next ... but we are all striving towards the same thing.”
Rickelton took this opportunity in the same way he responded to all those disappointments when not getting picked. He plundered runs. But in this knock, he looked more relaxed, at ease with his game and the responsibility he carried on the opening day.
“The last hundred was relief, this one was a bit more, enjoyment, I had fun out there today, I played the game I want to play,” he said.
It’s worth reflecting on Rickelton’s play during Pakistan’s best period of the day — the hour leading up to lunch. While South Africa lost three wickets for 11 runs in nine overs, with Markram, Wiaan Mulder and Tristan Stubbs heavily responsible for their respective exits, Rickelton tightened his play, absorbed the pressure being exerted by the tourists and ensured he'd be batting after lunch.
That resilience paid dividends. This was the Rickelton of all those angry hundreds, but here unchained, a player free to perform, supported by his coach and captain — enthusiastically so by the latter — who batted with joy.
“I was chuffed that my mum and my aunt, who came down yesterday (were able to watch). She’s a nervous watcher and for her to be here is quite special. I’m bloody chuffed, a New Year’s Test in Cape Town is something that you dream of.”
