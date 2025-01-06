Defending Dakar Rally champion Sainz rolls his Ford

Spain's defending Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz flipped his Ford Raptor in the Saudi desert dunes during the 48-hour Chrono stage on Sunday, spending more than 20 minutes at a standstill.
The four-times Dakar winner, 62 and hoping to triumph with a fifth different manufacturer, got going again after the setback at the 327km mark of the 947km stage that started and finishes in the south-west town of Bisha.
The Spaniard, father of the Formula One driver of the same name, had started the day eighth overall and was 15th at the last checkpoint before the roll.
It was unclear how damaged the car was.
Sébastien Loeb also suffered bad luck, as the nine-time WRC winner came to a halt 409km into the stage and lost precious time. He was assisted by the third Dacia Sandrider of Cristina Gutiérrez and finished the day in 17th place.
Stage 2 is the notorious 48-hour Chrono with 1,000km to cover in two days.
Five-time Dakar champion Nasser Al-Attiyah made his move for the front in the new Dacia Sandrider and spent the day fighting for the lead. The Qatari and his Saudi Arabian rival Yazeed Al Rajhi (Team Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux) pushed each other for over 600km before the 5pm racing cut-off. At sunset, it was Al Rajhi who held a lead of just over a minute on Al-Attiyah.
South African Hein Lategan was in 4th place on Sunday night in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux.
The two-week rally, staged entirely in Saudi Arabia, ends on January 17 at Shubaytah in the eastern Empty Quarter.
Image: Reuters
