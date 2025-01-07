“It’s been enjoyable. Any team that is winning, there is obviously a lot of fun.
Bavuma gets his moment as Proteas bask in glory of a successful summer
‘I’m calmer, I don’t think I take things personally and maybe there is a sense in a good way of not caring as much’
Temba Bavuma doesn’t want to take credit for the Proteas' success. “I’ll never do that,” he said.
Why shouldn’t he, though? Why should Bavuma, who has copped the most dreadful criticism every time South Africa lose — even many times when they win — not take credit for what’s happened in the past four months? Or what’s happened in the past 18?
Sure, Shukri Conrad as head coach has provided the framework for a new ethos, something the players recognised at the trophy presentation at Newlands on Monday when they sang, “Shukri Conrad we make you look good”.
Conrad has made them better and through their performances they have made him look like a savant.
But Bavuma has led them. In nine Tests since Conrad made him captain they haven’t lost. They’ve won eight times. In that same period with the bat, he is averaging 57.58. He’s made three of his four Test hundreds, including his Test best score in that time.
He’s looked more assured as a player, he has the backing of his players — they see him as their leader. “Hopefully among the players I will [get credit],” he chirped.
Of that there is no doubt. He dug them out of several holes against Sri Lanka, he plundered 106 in front of a sold-out day one crowd at Newlands that allowed them to celebrate even more and when the going got tough on Monday as Pakistan resisted he encouraged and cajoled.
The Proteas got their seventh win in a row wrapping the second Test up by 10 wickets. They clinched their place in the World Test Championship final with their two-wicket win in the first Test in Durban.
“There is nothing special about me as captain. I’m just enjoying being part of this group of guys and the responsibility of executing the vision the coach has given the team,” said Bavuma.
Seven Test wins in a row is a significant figure. South Africa haven’t always been dominant in that run but they have been able to roll with the punches and, as Bavuma explained, trusting that someone will pull something out of nothing to change the course of a match.
“We have 15 guys who want to win, who want to be the man for the occasion. Those two factors have carried us through throughout the season.”
There was Senuran Muthusamy in Chattogram, Dane Patterson in Gqeberha, Corbin Bosch in Centurion and Ryan Rickelton — playing as opener — at Newlands.
The core of the team has helped keep everyone travelling in the right direction. Bavuma relies heavily on Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj for maintaining the culture, inculcating new players and contributing their tactical thinking. “I manage everything and then I don’t feel as much pressure as I did at the beginning,” he said.
But his thinking has also changed. He no longer frets about the opinion of outsiders. All those online critics can keep churning out tweets, he doesn’t see them or care for them and it is increasingly useless for anyone to keep asking him about them.
“I’m calmer, I don’t think I take things personally, and maybe there is a sense in a good way of not caring as much,” he said. “A lot of the guys have said ‘don’t get too high or too low’.”
There are strong bonds in this team. Kagiso Rabada has mentioned a brotherhood and Conrad said last week they were just a bunch of mates playing cricket together.
It takes a while, but Proteas tie up big Test win and series against Pakistan
